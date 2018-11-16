

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) announced a definitive agreement to wholly acquire Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity provider, for $1.4 billion in cash, plus the assumption of unvested employee incentive awards. Cylance is a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence, algorithmic science, and machine learning to cybersecurity software for predicting and preventing known and unknown threats to fixed endpoints.



'Cylance's leadership in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity will immediately complement our entire portfolio, UEM and QNX in particular. We are very excited to onboard their team and leverage our newly combined expertise. We believe adding Cylance's capabilities to our trusted advantages in privacy, secure mobility, and embedded systems will make BlackBerry Spark indispensable to realizing the Enterprise of Things,' said John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry.



BlackBerry expects that after the anticipated close of the transaction, Cylance will operate as a separate business unit within BlackBerry Limited.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX