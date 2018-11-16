

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Friday, with hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tensions and strong results from Vivendi supporting underlying sentiment.



However, overall gains were limited by Brexit uncertainty and tech sector woes.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 25 points or 0.50 percent at 5,058 in opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Thursday.



Vivendi shares jumped over 5 percent. The media conglomerate delivered better-than-expected third quarter results and clarified that it does not intend to sell its stake in Telecom Italia.



Catering and food service firm Elior Group rose half a percent after it announced the acquisition of Alfred Conciergerie by Elior Services.



Banks traded lower, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all falling around half a percent.



