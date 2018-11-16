

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Friday to extend gains from the previous session despite growing uncertainty surrounding Brexit.



Overall gains remained limited as the pound stabilized after a sharp fall the previous day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 15 points or 0.21 percent at 7,052 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Thursday.



Imperial Brands jumped nearly 2 percent. The tobacco company has welcomed the U.S. FDA's moves to prevent youth access to tobacco and vapour products.



AstraZeneca dropped 1.5 percent after its key lung cancer treatment failed to meet main goals in a late-stage trial.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX