

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi-Aventis Groupe (SNYNF, SNY) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive scientific opinion of fexinidazole, the first all-oral treatment that has been shown to be efficacious for both stages of sleeping sickness. The company said the decision paves the way for the distribution of fexinidazole in endemic countries in 2019.



In December 2017, Sanofi submitted a regulatory dossier to the European Medicines Agency under Article 58 of Regulation 726/2004. By allowing for the participation of endemic countries (DRC and Uganda) and of the WHO in the evaluation of the fexinidazole regulatory dossier, approval under Article 58 also facilitates and could accelerate future national product registrations and patient access.



