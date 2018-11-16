

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) disclosed in a regulatory filing that Stephen Tremblay, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, the Company's principal financial officer, is leaving such position with the Company effective November 14, 2018.



The company noted that Tremblay's departure was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's accounting practices or financial statements. He will remain in the employ of the Company through a transition period ending in the fourth quarter 2018. Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions contained therein, Mr. Tremblay will receive the severance benefits and entitlements set forth in the Company's applicable plans and policies.



Effective November 14, 2018, the Board of Directors appointed Christopher H. Russell, the Company's Chief Accounting Officer, to serve as the Company's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis until such time as a successor can be identified and appointed as the Company's principal financial officer.



Russell will continue to serve as the Company's principal accounting officer until such time as a successor can be identified and appointed. Russell, age 53, was appointed the Company's principal accounting officer in June 2015. From 2014 to 2015, Mr. Russell served as Chief Accounting Officer for Prince International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and distributor of mineral based products.



Previously, from 2011 to 2014, Mr. Russell was employed with GE Power and Water, a subsidiary of General Electric Company, as the Global Controller for its Aero Derivatives business. Before that, he served as Vice President, Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting for Intelsat, a provider of satellite communications worldwide.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX