

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Chief Executive Jeff Bezos has told the company's employees said that the tech giant is not too big to fail, according to media reports.



At an all-hands meeting in Seattle last Thursday, an employee reportedly asked Bezos what lessons he learned from the recent bankruptcies of big retailers like Sears.



'Amazon is not too big to fail. In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. If you look at large companies, their lifespans tend to be 30-plus years, not a hundred-plus year,' Bezos said, according to media reports.



Bezos, who is also the founder of Amazon, added that it would be the beginning of the company's end if it started to focus on itself, instead of focusing on its customers.



'We have to try and delay that day for as long as possible,' the CEO reportedly said.



On Tuesday, Amazon said it has selected New York City and Arlington, Virginia, as the locations for its new headquarters.



The tech giant also said it will invest $5 billion and create more than 50,000 jobs across the two new headquarters locations, with more than 25,000 employees each in New York City and Arlington. The new locations will join Seattle as the company's three headquarters in North America.



In addition, Amazon said it has selected Nashville for a new Center of Excellence for its Operations business, which is responsible for the company's customer fulfillment, transportation, supply chain, and other similar activities. The Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville will create more than 5,000 jobs.



Amazon has come under intense criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump due to worries about 'mom-and-pop retailers' being put out of business by the company.



Trump had previously called on the U.S. Postal Service to raise the shipping rates it charges Amazon, claiming a partnership between the agency and the company makes the Post Office 'dumber and poorer.' Bezos also owns the Washington Post and has been a target of Trump in the past.



