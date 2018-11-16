

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a technology provider for food processing industry, said that Colin Hall (47) was appointed to the Supervisory Board of GEA Group by order of the D'sseldorf local court. Colin Hall, an American national, is Head of Investments at Groupe Bruxelles Lambert or GBL, simultaneously holding the position of CEO at Sienna Capital, a 100 percent subsidiary of GBL.



He succeeds Prof. Dr. Ing. Werner Bauer (67), who resigned from the Supervisory Board for personal reasons as of November 12, 2018. It is planned that Colin Hall will stand as a candidate for election by the shareholders in April 2019.



The tenure of the current shareholder representatives on the Supervisory.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX