

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to climb 14.1 percent on year after rising 7.0 percent in September. Exports are called higher by an annual 8.9 percent after dipping 1.2 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 70.0 billion yen following the 139.6 billion yen surplus a month earlier.



New Zealand will see October results for its Performance of Services Index, plus Q3 numbers for producer prices.



The services index had a score of 53.9 in September, while producer price inputs added 1.0 percent on quarter in Q2 and outputs gained 0.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX