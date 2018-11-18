

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian telecom giant Telecom Italia (TIAOF.PK, TI) said that its board has appointed Luigi Gubitosi as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, by a majority vote.



The Head of Security Stefano Grassi is temporarily assigned the role of Security Officer.



The company noted that Luigi Gubitosi will receive a compensation corresponding to that already attributed to his predecessor, therefore in line with the Company's remuneration policy.



Following his appointment as CEO and General Manager, Luigi Gubitosi qualifies as a (non-independent) Executive Director and no longer sits on the Control and Risk Committee; as of today, Luigi Gubitosi does not own any shares in Telecom Italia S.p.A.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX