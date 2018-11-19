

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mining giant Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced Monday that Switzerland-based Nestlé Nespresso SA , an operating unit of Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L), will become the first company to use responsibly-sourced aluminium, supplied by Rio Tinto, to produce its coffee capsules.



Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together with Nespresso's capsule manufacturers to fulfil a commitment of sourcing 100 percent sustainable aluminium by 2020.



With this, the coffee will be packaged in responsibly produced material, manufactured by Aluminium Stewardship Initiative or ASI -Certified producers. The standard is the first of its kind for any industrial metal.



The use of ASI Certified Aluminium is an important milestone towards reducing the impact that the world's second most used base metal has on the planet. The ASI sets out standards to promote the protection of biodiversity, respect for indigenous peoples' rights, water management and low-carbon emissions during the production of aluminium.



Rio Tinto said both companies look forward to other producers and end-users embracing ASI Certified aluminium to meet the demand from consumers for more sustainable supply chains.



Nespresso, Rio Tinto and the International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN were among a global group of stakeholders from the aluminium industry, civil society, research and policy organisations that initiated the ASI in 2009. In 2015, ASI was incorporated as an international non-profit organization to create and implement the first-ever certification program for responsibly produced and sourced aluminium.



