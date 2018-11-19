sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,70 Euro		+0,78
+1,78 %
WKN: 852147 ISIN: GB0007188757 Ticker-Symbol: RIO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIO TINTO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,699
44,726
18.11.
45,035
45,165
07:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NESTLE SA
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NESTLE SA73,86+0,33 %
RIO TINTO PLC44,70+1,78 %