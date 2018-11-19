

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (ZAYO), a provider of bandwidth infrastructure services, has received takeover interest from a group of investors including funds managed by Blackstone Group LP and Stonepeak Partners LP, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Funds managed by KKR & Co., I Squared Capital, GTCR and Charlesbank Capital Partners are also said to be part of the investor group that has expressed interest in a take-private deal for Zayo.



The Fiber optic company, which reportedly has enterprise value of $11.1 billion including debt, is focused on its recently announced plan to split into two parts.



The report stated that there's no guarantee a deal will be reached.



Zayo operates an almost 130,000-mile fiber network across North America and Europe.



Zayo went public in 2014, and the company announced on November 7 that it plans to separate itself into two publicly traded companies, focused on communications infrastructure as well as enterprise services.



Following a note by Cowen & Co. analyst Colby Synesael that a takeout offer was likely, Zayo's shares rose 6.6 percent on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX