

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) announced a public tender offer with a target acceptance volume of 1.0 billion euros of Euro-denominated senior non-preferred securities. The company said the transaction is designed to help the bank optimise its future interest payments and maturity structure by taking advantage of a strong liquidity position.



James von Moltke, CFO, said: 'Using a small part of our high cash position to repurchase senior non-preferred securities reflects our aim to redeploy excess liquidity without taking undue risk. This benefits all our stakeholders.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX