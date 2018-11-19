

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.57 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $3.97 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 48.3% to $18.77 million from $36.29 million last year.



ReneSola Ltd. earnings at a glance:



