Armonk - IBM announced it has extended its partnership with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) to help enterprises simplify the management of their IT resources across multiple cloud environments. The partnership will bring together the strengths of both companies to provide a standardized approach for managing IT operations across multiple third-party cloud providers.

Through the expanded partnership with ServiceNow, IBM will deliver its Multicloud Management Platform extended by ServiceNow's IT Service Management and IT Operations Management solutions. As part of this, IBM will include IBM Multicloud Manager designed to provide organizations with the ability to modernize Kubernetes applications across different cloud environments. In taking advantage of services and technology designed to make it easier to manage, move and integrate apps across different cloud computing infrastructure, this partnership with ServiceNow will help clients drive automation and gain operational visibility and governance across their multi-cloud environments.

