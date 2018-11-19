

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher over two previous sessions, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) are giving back ground during trading on Monday. Apple is currently down by 3.8 percent but remains above the four-month closing low set last Wednesday.



The pullback by Apple comes after a report from the Wall Street Journal said Apple has slashed production orders for all three of the iPhone models that it unveiled in September.



Citing people familiar with the situation, the Journal said the move has frustrated executives at Apple suppliers as well as workers who assemble the handsets and their components.



