

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $42.31 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $45.13 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.08 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.4% to $1.94 billion from $1.29 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $84.08 Mln. vs. $65.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.07 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.



