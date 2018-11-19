

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $29.64 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $41.22 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $184.82 million from $215.89 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $184.82 Mln vs. $215.89 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $150 - $160 Mln



