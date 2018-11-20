

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Dosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) said it appointed Christophe Babule as Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and member of L'Oréal's Executive Committee as of mid-February 2019. He succeeds Christian Mulliez who after 17 years as Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, and 36 years in the Group, has expressed his desire to take a step back from his professional activity for personal reasons. Christian Mulliez will accompany Christophe Babule in his new role until he leaves L'Oréal end-April 2019, and will handover his operational responsibilities to Christophe Babule after the annual financial analysts meeting in February 2019.



Christophe Babule will report directly to Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Christophe has spent his career with L'Oréal, which he joined in 1988 after his studies at HEC Paris. He spent 7 years in the Luxury Division in Italy before moving to Asia, first based in France for the zone, and subsequently as Director of Administration & Finance based in China. In 2007, he was appointed Administration & Financial Director for Mexico. In 2010, he returned to France to join Christian Mulliez's Executive Committee as Director of Internal Audit for nearly 5 years. Afterwards he was appointed to his current position as Administration & Financial Director for the Asia Pacific Zone based in Shanghai and then in Hong Kong.



Cyril Chapuy is appointed President L'Oréal Luxe and member of the Group's Executive Committee as of 1 January 2019. He will succeed Nicolas Hieronimus appointed Deputy CEO in charge of Divisions on 20 April 2017. Cyril Chapuy will report to Nicolas Hieronimus.



