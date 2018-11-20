

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L) reported that its statutory profit before taxation increased by 23% to 94.5 million pounds for the 6 months to 30 September 2018 from 76.8 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 19.67 pence compared to 16.27 pence. Adjusted profit before taxation increased by 19% to 112.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 23.67 pence compared to 19.37 pence.



First-half revenue increased by 16% to 585.5 million pounds from 506.3 million pounds, including a negative currency translation effect of 2%. Organic revenue growth at constant currency was 14%, and there was a 4% contribution from acquisitions completed in the prior year.



The Board has declared an increase of 7% in the interim dividend to 6.11 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 6 February 2019 to shareholders on the register on 28 December 2018.



Andrew Williams, Group Chief Executive of Halma, said: 'Following a very strong first half, order intake continues to be ahead of both revenue and order intake for the comparable period last year. We remain on track to deliver more typical rates of constant currency organic growth in the second half, resulting in a strong full year performance.'



