

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Homeserve Plc (HSV.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 19.3 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2018 compared to 21.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 4.6 pence compared to 5.0 pence. The Group noted that its statutory profit before tax was lower than the prior period due principally to higher straight-line amortisation charges as a result of the investments made in fiscal 2018. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 31.8 million pounds from 29.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 7.4 pence compared to 6.7 pence.



First-half total revenue increased by 10% to 404.3 million pounds from 366.0 million pounds, previous year. Total customers were 8.3 million, up 5% year-over-year.



The interim dividend of 5.2 pence per share, an increase of 11%, will be paid on 7 January 2019 to shareholders on the register on 7 December 2018.



Richard Harpin, Group Chief Executive, said: 'We have delivered a strong first half and remain confident in our growth prospects for the full year. Business performance has been good in all our geographies and we have made progress on strategic initiatives in all four of our global business lines.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX