

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited, a Canadian gaming and entertainment company, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has applied to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE, under the symbol 'GTWY'.



The company said its operations are currently comprised of 26 gaming properties in British Columbia, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta, with 13,618 slot machines, 429 table games, including 48 poker tables, 561 hotel rooms, 80 food and beverage, or F&B, outlets and 8,500 employees.



