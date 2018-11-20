sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

74,07 Euro		-3,79
-4,87 %
WKN: 862485 ISIN: US0326541051 Ticker-Symbol: ANL 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,60
77,07
16:29
76,64
76,82
16:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANALOG DEVICES INC74,07-4,87 %