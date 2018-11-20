

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $432.97 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $347.65 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.60 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $1.55 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.60 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.21 - $1.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.01 - $1.101 Bln



