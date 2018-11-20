

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) announced, for fiscal 2019, excluding items, the company is increasing adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $2.08 to $2.09 which reflects its strong third quarter results. This would represent an 8% increase over the prior year's adjusted earnings per share. The company said its EPS outlook is now based upon estimated comparable store sales growth of 5% on a consolidated basis and 6% at Marmaxx.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.56 to $0.57. The EPS outlook is based upon estimated consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2% to 3%.



For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share were $0.54 compared to $0.50, previous year. Net sales increased 12% to $9.8 billion. Consolidated comparable store sales increased 7%, for the quarter. Marmaxx, the company's largest division, delivered 9% comparable store sales increase, for the quarter.



