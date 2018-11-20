

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited said that it has received clearance from the European Commission for the proposed acquisition of Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) announced on May 8, 2018.



The EC's approval is conditional on Takeda and Shire fulfilling commitments given to the EC in connection with the clearance. Specifically, in relation to the future potential overlap in the area of inflammatory bowel diseases between Takeda's marketed product Entyvio (vedolizumab) and Shire's pipeline compound SHP647, Takeda and Shire have committed to divest the pipeline compound SHP647 and certain associated rights. The divestment of SHP647 and certain associated rights is not a condition to the completion of the Acquisition.



Takeda noted that SHP647 is an exciting pipeline compound and Takeda expects the asset to attract interest from a number of potential buyers. Takeda remains committed to Entyvio, which has been granted marketing authorization in more than 60 countries and is the cornerstone of Takeda's diverse specialty gastrointestinal portfolio.



The Acquisition has now received clearances from the European Commission, the United States Federal Trade Commission, the Japan Fair Trade Commission, the State Administration for Market Regulation in China and the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense, among other regulatory authorities.



Takeda also confirmed its previously announced expectation that, subject to receiving the necessary shareholder approvals and sanction of the scheme of arrangement by the Jersey court, completion of the Acquisition will take place on January 8, 2019.



