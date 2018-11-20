

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is bidding for all of the 22 regional sports TV networks that Disney acquired from 21st Century Fox, CNBC reported citing people familar with the matter.



The report said Amazon's bid includes the New York-based YES Network. An unknown sovereign wealth fund, along with the Yankees, are also bidding for the New York network.



In addition to Amazon, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, The Blackstone Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and TEGNA also made first round bids for the full slate of networks, the report said.



The report indicated that Fox itself did not submit a bid in the first round for the networks although there's potential that it will join in the second round, CNBC report said.



The second round of bids are expected before year-end and due diligence on the bids begins next week. It was unable to learn the amounts of the bids.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX