

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $266 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $229 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $4.09 billion from $3.84 billion last year.



