

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see September results for its all industry activity index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to sink 0.9 percent on month after rising 0.5 percent in August.



Japan also will see October figures for supermarket and department store sales. In September, supermarket sales were up 1.9 percent on year, while nationwide department store sales fell an annual 3.0 percent and Tokyo area department stores added 0.3 percent.



New Zealand will provide October figures for credit card spending; in September, spending was up 0.8 percent on month and 7.8 percent on year.



Australia will provide October numbers for skilled vacancies and for the leading index from Westpac Bank. In September, vacancies sank 0.6 percent on month and the leading index eased 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX