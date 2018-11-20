

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. (DL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $9.67 million, or $0.072 per share. This compares with $5.87 million, or $0.044 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $12.50 million or $0.094 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.6% to $53.63 million from $41.71 million last year.



China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12.50 Mln. vs. $7.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.094 vs. $0.054 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $53.63 Mln vs. $41.71 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX