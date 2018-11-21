

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) said that it now expects earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2018 to be in a range of $2.55 to $2.60, compared to the prior estimation of $2.55 to $2.70 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.56 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The outlook incorporated the benefit of an expected fiscal year 2018 effective tax rate of 25% compared with previous guidance of an effective tax rate of 26%.



The company continues to expect comparable sales for fiscal year 2018 to be flat to up slightly.



The company expects to spend about $100 million on share repurchases in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018.



The company now expects capital spending to be approximately $750 million for fiscal year 2018 compared with previous guidance of about $800 million, with a continued focus on transformative infrastructure investments to support its omni-channel and digital strategies, such as information technology and supply chain.



The company continues to expect to open about 25 company-operated stores, net of closures and repositions in fiscal year 2018. In line with its strategy, the company expects store openings to be focused on Athleta and Old Navy locations, with closures weighted toward Gap brand and Banana Republic.



GPS closed Tuesday regular trading at $24.66, down $0.78 or 3.07 percent. In the after-hours trade, the stock further dropped $0.06 or 0.24 percent.



