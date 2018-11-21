

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in discussions with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide portable electronic health records to military veterans, a partnership that would simplify patients' hospital visits and allow the technology giant to tap millions of new customers, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Under the plans being discussed, Apple would create special software tools allowing the VA's estimated nine million veterans currently enrolled in the system to transfer their electronic health records to iPhones, the Journal reported. An update to Apple's mobile operating system announced earlier this year includes a new feature to handle electronic medical records.



VA officials and associates from President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club discussed the project in a series of emails last year, the Journal reported.



An iOS update in the spring included a new Health Records feature that allows users to pull together records of their allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals from a variety of doctor offices.



The new feature is part of Apple's push to provide more health data to people through its devices, including step-counting on the iPhone and heart-rate tracking on the Apple Watch.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX