

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said it will be holding an investor and analyst briefing today in Melbourne on BHP's Capital Allocation Framework. The company said it reduced debt by about US$15 billion over last two years and established target net debt range of US$10 billion to US$15 billion; minimum 50% payout ratio policy ties dividends to company performance. It improved capital discipline with all investments tested against additional returns to shareholders.



The company noted that its framework promotes discipline in all capital decisions.



