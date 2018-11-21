

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Massachusetts, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016, opened the first recreational marijuana stores on Tuesday.



The first shops to have been authorized for business in the state are 'Cultivate', in Leicester, and 'New England Treatment Access (NETA)', in Northampton.



Stephen Mandile, an Iraq war veteran, was invited to be the first customer at Cultivate while Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz was invited to be its first customer by New England Treatment Access, reports The Boston Globe.



In the Massachusetts, the laws allow for possession of up to 1 oz on person and have up to 10 oz in home. It is legal to grow up to 6 plants in home and up to 12 plants for 2 or more adults. But it is illegal to smoke pot in public.



Massachusetts legalized medical marijuana in 2012, and as of October 30, 2018, 42 registered marijuana dispensaries (RMDs) were given final approval to open.



Maine is another state, which approved recreational use of marijuana in 2016. However, the state is yet to open a legal recreational marijuana dispensary. There are 8 licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in the state.



