

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced that Houston, Texas establishment 165368 C. Corp., doing business as Long Phung Food Products, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat pork products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.



The products subject to recall were produced on various dates from May 21, 2018 through Nov. 16, 2018 and bear establishment number 'EST. 13561' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide.



On November 19, 2018, whole genome sequencing of investigative samples collected from Long Phung Foods Establishment M13561 showed that the samples were closely related genetically to Listeria monocytogenes from ill people. FSIS determined that there is a link between the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses and ready-to-eat pork products produced by Long Phung Foods.



Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.



The products subject to recall, include 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of 'Long Phung 1988 GIO LUA' VIETNAMESE BRAND COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED; 32-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of 'Long Phung 1988 GIO LUA' VIETNAMESE STYLE COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED; 14-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of 'Long Phung 1988 CHA QUE' VIETNAMESE STYLE FRIED CINNAMON PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED; 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of 'Long Phung 1988 GIO HUE' VIETNAMESE BRAND GARLIC & PEPPER PORK PATTY ROLL ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED; 32-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of 'Long Phung 1988 GIO HUE' VIETNAMESE COOKED PORK PATTY ROLL WITH GARLIC SEASONING ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED; 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of 'Long Phung 1988 CHA CHIEN' VIETNAMESE STYLE FRIED PORK PATTY ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE ADDED and 16-oz. plastic vacuum packed packages containing a single marinated roll of 'Long Phung GIO BI' VIETNAMESE BRAND COOKED PORK & PORK SKIN PATTY ROLL FLAVORED WITH ANCHOVY FLAVORED FISH SAUCE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX