TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release October numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall nationwide inflation is expected to climb 1.4 percent on year, accelerating from 1.2 percent in September. Core CPI, which excludes food prices, is called unchanged at 1.0 percent.



Japan also will see final October figures for machine tool orders; the previous reading suggested a decline of 1.1 percent on year.



