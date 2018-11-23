

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced the company has finalized the sale of the entities of its Xuzhou site in China and its industrial and property assets to Nanjing Manyuan Technology Co.,Lt. for approximately 200 million euros at current exchange rates. The transaction was approved by the Ministry of Commerce in China.



The site is one the Group's two Pipe manufacturing facilities in China. Saint-Gobain said the operation is part of the divestment program announced by the Group at the end of July 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX