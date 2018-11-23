Zürich - 15 high-potential Startups are invited to THE HOME OF FINTECH to start the six-month «Prototype to Product» Program in Zurich. F10 is looking forward to seeing them grow and excel during the Masterclasses in close collaboration with the F10 Coaches, Corporate Members, and Mentors.

Batch IV will kick-off on the 3rd of December 2018 and will finish with the Demo Day on the 16th of May. Over 350 applicants from all over the world were interested in getting a spot in the program. After 60 online interviews and the Speed Dating of the selected Top 25, the F10 team and their Corporate Members (SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange, the Baloise Group, Julius Baer, Generali Group Switzerland, PwC Switzerland, ...

