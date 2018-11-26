sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,295 Euro		+1,53
+4,82 %
WKN: 872087 ISIN: FR0000125007 Ticker-Symbol: GOB 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SAINT-GOBAIN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAINT-GOBAIN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,093
33,105
11:33
33,095
33,105
11:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAINT-GOBAIN
SAINT-GOBAIN Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SAINT-GOBAIN33,295+4,82 %