

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) continue to see considerable strength in afternoon trading on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters is currently up by 3.9 percent.



The initial jump by American Eagle Outfitters came after Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating on the apparel retailer's stock to Buy from Hold.



Deutsche Bank attributed the upgrade to American Eagle Outfitters valuation after the company's stock hit its lowest closing level in over eight months last Wednesday.



