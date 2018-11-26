

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Logitech International (LOGI) have shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading session on Monday. After ending last Friday's trading at its lowest closing level in well over a year, Logitech is currently up by 3.7 percent.



The rebound by Logitech comes after the computer accessories maker revealed it has terminated discussions with Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) regarding a potential acquisition.



The announcement by Logitech came after Reuters reported on the negotiations between the two companies last Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX