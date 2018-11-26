

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D), Monday said it has agreed to acquire Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP (DM) in exchange for 0.2492 Dominion Energy common shares per unit.



The transaction is expected to be about neutral to Dominion Energy's earnings guidance and credit profile. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.



The fourth-quarter 2018 Dominion Energy Midstream common unit distribution is expected to be paid in early 2019, prior to or in conjunction with the transaction closing. The distribution is expected to be equal to the third-quarter 2018 distribution, declared on October 19, 2018, of $0.369 per unit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX