

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump suggests that US could slap 10% tariffs on Apple Inc's (AAPL) iPhones and laptops imported from China.



In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Monday, Trump said, 'Maybe. Maybe. Depends on what the rate is. I mean, I can make it 10%, and people could stand that very easily.'



He also said it's 'highly unlikely' that he would delay an increase in tariffs just four days before a meeting with Chinese President Xi.



Apple has till now escaped unscathed from the ongoing trade disputes between China and the United States.



Trump says he fully expects to move ahead and increase tariffs on some $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent. Trump also suggested that if he doesn't reach a deal with China, he will apply tariffs to imports that currently aren't subject to duties, which includes iPhone and various consumer laptops.



Trump also advised that companies looking to avoid tariffs should 'build factories in the United States and to make the product here.'



