

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Tuesday said Mark Long, chief financial officer, chief strategy officer and president, Western Digital Capital, has decided to step down from his current role to pursue opportunities as a private equity investor.



Western Digital has begun a comprehensive search for a successor. To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Long will remain an active member of the company's leadership team through June 1, 2019.



Long has served as Western Digital's chief financial officer since 2016. Prior to that, he served as the company's executive vice president and chief strategy officer since February 2013.



'On behalf of the Western Digital Board of Directors and leadership team, I want to thank Mark for his valued partnership and tremendous contributions to the company over the years,' said Steve Milligan, Western Digital chief executive officer.



