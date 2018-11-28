

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daejan Holdings PLC (DJAN.L) reported profit before tax of 61.1 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2018 compared to 56.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was GBP 2.99 compared to GBP 2.79.



First-half total rental & related income from investment property increased to 73.97 million pounds from 71.27 million pounds, previous year.



No dividends were paid in the six months ended 30 September 2018. The Group noted that an interim dividend of 35 pence per share will be paid on 8 March 2019 to shareholders on the register on 8 February 2019.



