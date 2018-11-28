

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), a manufacturer of high technology components and systems, reported Wednesday that its trading for the ten months ended October has been in line with expectations.



Overall, at current exchange rates, and consistent with the position set out in the Interim Results announcement of 30 July 2018, the Board expects good progress to be made in 2018.



Looking further ahead, whilst it continues to invest in new programmes and products, Senior expects to make progress as these programmes ramp up.



In its trading update, the company noted that the Aerospace Division continues to benefit from positive activity in the large commercial aircraft sector, as production ramps up on the newer programmes such as the 737 MAX, A320neo and A350.



Trading in the Flexonics Division was also as expected, benefiting from growth in the truck, off-highway and upstream oil and gas markets. This was partially offset by the anticipated decline in passenger vehicle.



The 2018 full year results will be announced on March 4, 2019.



