

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann Ventures GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fielmann AG, said that it has subscribed to a capital increase for a 20% equity ownership stake in FittingBox S.A. Both parties agreed to keep the financial terms of the transaction confidential.



Marc Fielmann, CEO, Fielmann AG said, 'With 13 patents, FittingBox is a global leader in 3D Try-On and fitting technology. Through this investment Fielmann deepens its technological partnership with FittingBox.'



Within the next few weeks Fielmann will introduce the new technology to Austria in order to complement its new omnichannel customer experience instore and online. 2019 will see the implementation of the new system in Germany, Fielmann said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX