sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

56,70 Euro		+1,40
+2,53 %
WKN: 577220 ISIN: DE0005772206 Ticker-Symbol: FIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FIELMANN AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIELMANN AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,62
56,97
18:02
56,55
56,90
17:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIELMANN AG
FIELMANN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIELMANN AG56,70+2,53 %