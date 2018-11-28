

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release October figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year following the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 2.2 percent yearly gain in September. Large retailer sales are tipped to add 0.7 percent on year after gaining 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Australia will provide Q3 numbers for private capital expenditure. Capex is tipped to rise 1.0 percent on quarter after falling 2.5 percent in the three months prior.



New Zealand will see November results for the business confidence and activity outlook indexes; in October, their scores were -37.1 and +7.4, respectively.



Malaysia will release October figures for producer prices; in September, producer prices were up 0.4 percent on month and down 0.2 percent on year.



Singapore will see October figures for producer prices; in September, producer prices were up 1.0 percent on month and 12.1 percent on year.



The Philippines will provide October figures for producer prices; in September, producer prices were up 0.4 percent on month and down 0.2 percent on year.



