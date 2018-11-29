

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sales of marijuana products from the first recreational marijuana stores in Massachusetts have exceeded $2 million during the first five days of business.



According to data released by the Cannabis Control Commission, gross sales from the first two stores that opened for business in Massachusetts totaled $2.22 million during the first five days from November 20 to November 25, 2018.



Massachusetts, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016, opened the first recreational marijuana stores on November 20. It thus became the first state along the U.S. east coast to allow the sale of the drug for recreational use.



The first shops to have been authorized for business in the state are 'Cultivate Holdings', in Leicester, and 'New England Treatment Access' or NETA, in Northampton.



A total of 56,380 marijuana products were purchased from the two stores combined during the five-day period, while the average number of units purchased per transaction was 3.4. An average amount of $39.33 was spent by customers for each unit purchased.



Combined gross sales from the two stores on the first day of business on November 20 were $440,011.



The biggest day of sales during the five-day period in terms of money was on November 23, Black Friday, when sales totaled almost $480,000. November 24 was the biggest day in items of the number of units purchased, at 12,593.



In Massachusetts, the laws allow for possession of up to 1 oz on person and have up to 10 oz in home. It is legal to grow up to 6 plants in home and up to 12 plants for two or more adults. But it is illegal to smoke pot in public.



