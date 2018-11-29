

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher along with the broader markets in the previous session, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) are giving back ground during trading on Thursday. Apple is currently down by 1.4 percent after spiking by 3.8 percent on Wednesday.



The pullback by Apple comes after Canaccord Genuity lowered its twelve-month price target and 2019 and 2020 earnings per share estimates for the tech giant.



'Our surveys indicated soft smartphone demand with disappointing initial XR sales,' said Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley.



He added, 'Given the soft start to the latest lineup of iPhones, we are lowering our iPhone estimates and forecast lower year-over-year unit sales in calendar 2019.'



