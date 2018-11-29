

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) have pulled back well off their best levels of the day but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Thursday. After reaching its best intraday level in well over two months, Abercrombie & Fitch is currently up by 20.4 percent.



Abercrombie & Fitch gapped open sharply higher after the apparel retailer reported fiscal third quarter results that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines.



The company reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share on revenues of $861.2 million, while analysts had expected earnings of $0.20 per share on revenues of $853.0 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX