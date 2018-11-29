

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Thursday said it agreed to buy Primal Nutrition, LLC, makers of Primal Kitchen branded products for about $200 million.



Primal Kitchen, which was founded by Mark Sisson and Morgan Buehler, focuses on Condiments, Sauces and Dressings including Mayonnaise, Salad Dressings and Avocado Oil. The company is expected to generate approximately $50 million in net sales this year.



Primal Kitchen will join Kraft Heinz under Springboard, which is Kraft Heinz's dynamic platform created to partner with founders and brands that will disrupt the food industry.



'The proposed partnership with Primal Kitchen is consistent with Kraft Heinz's vision to be the best food company, growing a better world. The Primal Kitchen team has built an amazing portfolio of the world's best-tasting, health-enhancing, real-food pantry staples,' said Paulo Basilio, U.S. Zone President for Kraft Heinz.



